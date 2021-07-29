HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report $2.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 million to $2.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

