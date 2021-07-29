BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $966.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 966 ($12.62) and last traded at GBX 964 ($12.59), with a volume of 201697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 959 ($12.53).

The stock has a market cap of £914.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 919.71.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.