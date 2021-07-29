Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15,095.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £150.95 ($197.22) and last traded at £150.20 ($196.24), with a volume of 106711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £147.10 ($192.19).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £110.72 ($144.66).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £332.65. The company has a market cap of £11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 63.97.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.