Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNS shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.81 million and a PE ratio of -20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.01. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$5.21 and a one year high of C$16.88.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

