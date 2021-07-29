Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post $8.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.91 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.65 billion to $35.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 119,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $230.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.41.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

