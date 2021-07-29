Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 target price for the company.

Shares of CLVR stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

