Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,850.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,630.32 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,450.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

