Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CELC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

CELC stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celcuity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

