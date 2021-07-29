Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CELC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.
CELC stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celcuity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
