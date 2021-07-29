BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $167.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

