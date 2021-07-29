Brokers Offer Predictions for Premier Foods plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premier Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Premier Foods stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.70. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

