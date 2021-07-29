American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

