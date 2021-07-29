Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $91.84 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.81.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $97.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

