Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,568.33 ($98.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

