Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $171.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem. Apple’s ability to attract small developers has been a key catalyst. Moreover, Apple devices continue to gain traction among enterprises. Apple’s focus on user privacy, as reflected by its latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 updates, is a game changer. However, Apple refrained from providing any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $144.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 1-year low of $93.71 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

