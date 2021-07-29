Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €97.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.83 ($122.16).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €97.90 ($115.18) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €96.74. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

