Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNK. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE:TNK opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,460,000. QVT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

