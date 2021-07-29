Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.65.
WELL opened at $87.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
