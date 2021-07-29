Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.65.

WELL opened at $87.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

