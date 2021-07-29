KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj has an average rating of Hold.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.