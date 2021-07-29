Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify has an average rating of Hold.

PHPPY opened at $27.23 on Monday. Signify has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.09.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

