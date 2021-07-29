Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 671 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.