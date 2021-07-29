BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNPQY shares. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

BNPQY stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

