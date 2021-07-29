DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52. DZS has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the first quarter valued at about $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

