Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post sales of $551.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.90 million to $559.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $527.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 36.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Havens Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 156,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

