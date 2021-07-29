QIAGEN (QGEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2021 – QIAGEN was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.53 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – QIAGEN was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.53 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – QIAGEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – QIAGEN was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – QIAGEN had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/17/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/11/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/8/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/3/2021 – QIAGEN is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

QGEN stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

