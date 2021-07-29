Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,704.03

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,704.03 ($61.46) and traded as high as GBX 5,052 ($66.00). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 5,030 ($65.72), with a volume of 359,002 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,821.86 ($63.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -8.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,704.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

