Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.03). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77), with a volume of 393,863 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSVS shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.68).

The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,666.51.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

