Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.36), with a volume of 510,696 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £29.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.16.

In other news, insider Priya Patil bought 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,101.34 ($2,745.41).

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

