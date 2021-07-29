Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Buy

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.56.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

