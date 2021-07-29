Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Increases By 125.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
About AmeriCann
