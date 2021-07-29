Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Adriatic Metals in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

