FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Shares of RPM opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

