Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 442.6% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

