Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.17.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

