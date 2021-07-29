EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 21.00.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
