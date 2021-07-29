EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.62 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 21.00.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

