uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 219.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth $90,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.