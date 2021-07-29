New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.18.

EDU stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $16,668,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

