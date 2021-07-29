New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.18.
EDU stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
