Reviewing GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GoHealth and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -2.70% 13.15% 8.74% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Waterdrop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 3.32 -$44.27 million $2.51 3.61 Waterdrop $464.05 million 41.96 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

GoHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoHealth and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

GoHealth presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 125.17%. Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 131.44%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than GoHealth.

Summary

GoHealth beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

