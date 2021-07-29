Certara (CERT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Certara has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.200-0.240 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.20-0.24 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CERT opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,944 shares of company stock worth $7,551,045 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

