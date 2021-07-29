Maximus (MMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.20-4.40 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maximus stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

