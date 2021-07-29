Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Vertical Research currently has $196.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $153.86 on Monday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.