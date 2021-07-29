Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.51 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

