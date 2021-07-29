Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

