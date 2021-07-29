-$0.58 EPS Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings per share of ($6.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 434,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.