Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.54.

ADC opened at $74.78 on Monday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 238.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

