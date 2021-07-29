Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) to Hold

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. As a group, analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Summit X LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

