Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.45 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $10.45 price target on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

