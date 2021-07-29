Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

