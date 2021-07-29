Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.52 per share for the year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GLPI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

