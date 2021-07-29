Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.80 million during the quarter.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.41 million and a PE ratio of -315.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.58. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.