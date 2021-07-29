Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 751.60 ($9.82). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 735.80 ($9.61), with a volume of 420,427 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 764.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

